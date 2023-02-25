HamberMenu
10 infants taken ill due to suspected food poisoning

February 25, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ten infants under the care of a home run by a non-governmental organisation fell sick due to suspected food poisoning and were admitted to Government Hospital in Tiruchi in the late hours of Friday. Police sources said all 10 infants were less than four months old and were suffering from diarrhoea and dehydration. The cause of the illness was suspected to be food poisoning of milk. They were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the late hours of Friday. One of the infants was in the Intensive Care Unit and the condition of nine others was stable.

