10 from Pudukottai under quarantine

Ten persons from the district who had recently attended an Islamic conference in New Delhi have been quarantined at the Aranthangi Government Hospital for observation. Another person who had returned from Malaysia has also been quarantined at the same hospital.

Official sources said they received information regarding 20 persons of the district having attended the conference at Delhi. Of them, 10 were traced in different parts of the district on Sunday and taken to the Aranthangi Government Hospital where they were under quarantine.

The remaining 10 are believed to be still in Delhi. The sources said samples have been taken from all the 11 persons and sent to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital for tests.

The sources further said disinfectants were sprayed in and around the residences of the 11 persons. Efforts were on to trace the contacts of the 11 persons, officials said.