10-foot-long crocodile rescued from Uyyakondan canal

The Fire and Rescue Services assisted the Forest Department in rescuing a 10-foot-long crocodile near Kuzhumayi Amman Temple in the city early on Saturday.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the banks of Uyyakondan Canal at 8.30 a.m. after several distress calls regarding the presence of a crocodile in the waters were received from residents and police. The crocodile was found in an area where locals usually took a dip, an official source said.

Firemen used ropes to fasten a knot around the crocodile’s mouth and limbs to pull it aground. Local fisherfolk and forest officials also assisted in the rescue, he added.

The firemen later handed the animal to forest officials, who released it at Kallanai, the official said. The crocodile was 10-foot-long and weighed about 700 kg.