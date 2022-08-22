10 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for trespassing IMBL

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten fishermen from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district, who had set out for fishing five days ago, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday for allegedly trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

As part of a special operation to chase away Indian boats poaching in the island nation’s waters, the Sri Lankan Navy seized the trawler with the 10 fishermen on board, off Mullaitivu in Sri Lankan waters.

The Eastern Naval Command had deployed a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla for the operation.

The trawler and the arrested fishermen were reportedly taken to the Trincomalee harbour, and the fisheries inspector of Trincomalee will be entrusted with their custody for further legal action, sources in Nagapattinam said.