10 export guidance centres will come up in Tamil Nadu, says MSME Minister

Special Correspondent KARUR
September 04, 2022 21:43 IST

Ministers T.M. Anbarasan and V. Senthil Balaji visit a stall at the MSME exhibition in Karur on Saturday.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan said that the State government would set up export guidance centres at 10 places including Karur.

Speaking at the 13 th conference of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Saturday, he said that Tiruppur, Madurai, Ambur, Thoothukudi, Pollachi, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hosur were the other areas where the export guidance centres would come up. Exporters, traders and industrialists could get input about the export opportunities and demands for various products in foreign countries. They could also get input about the availability of raw materials from foreign countries. The centres were ultimately aimed at improving the share of exports from Tamil Nadu, which currently stood at 9.25%.

Mr. Anbarasan said that just 16 companies had established their units at the industrial estate for textiles at Punjaikalakurichi. Eighty-four plots out of 100 plots had not been sold out. Selling of the plots to other entrepreneurs besides textile promoters was under contemplation, he said.

V. Senthil Balaji, Minister for Electricity, said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises had been the playing an role in the industrial map of the State. The State government had taken a number of steps to ensure hassle-free supply of electricity at affordable rate.

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar; B. Maheswari, Special Secretary, MSME; Sathiyagam Arya, CII Tamil Nadu State Council president; Ramesh Babu, Managing Directory, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB); Sudhakar Vaithiayalingam, Chairman; CII Tamil Nadu State MSME panel, and K. Vengatesan, Chairman, CII, Karur, took part.

