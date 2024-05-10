GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10 Adi Dravidar Schools in Tiruchi district have recorded 100% pass result

Four students of Adi Dravidar Schools score centum in at least one subject; among the schools run by the Tribal Welfare Department, three have achieved 100% pass result

Published - May 10, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Dhanusha from tribal community in Pachamalai has secured centum in Mathematics.

The girl could not be reached by The Hindu as her village Silaiyur in Vannadu panchayat, Pachamalai, has no mobile phone towers till date.

P. Selvam, headmaster of the Government Tribal Residential Higher Secondary School at Chinna Illupur, where she studied, said: “The girl is from an extremely poor background. She is a first generation student and both her parents are agricultural labourers. She has focused with determination and thus secured this mark. Her total mark is 450. The School got two centums in Science last year as well.”

Sources from the district Tribal Welfare Department said among the three schools only one secured 100% pass result as against last year where all the three schools secured 100% pass.

Among the 25 Adi Dravidar Welfare Department schools, 10 secured 100% pass result as against eight schools last year.

Four students scored centum in the Adi Dravidar Schools. K. Lavanya from M.R. Palayam Higher Secondary School secured centum in Social Science. M. Praveen from Pappakurichi Boys Higher Secondary School secured centum in Mathematics. Sabrina from Kattur Girls Higher Secondary School secured centum in Science. R. Subi, a Dalit student from the Balakrishnampatti Adi Dravidar Welfare High School, secured a centum in Social Science.

Speaking to The Hindu, Subi said: “My Social Science teacher Krithika played a great role in inspiring me to have a special interest in the subject. My dad is a construction labourer and mother is a homemaker. I have scored 465 marks in total.”

