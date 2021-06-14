₹ 1 lakh donated to CMPRF

THANJAVUR

The staff and students of the Government Arts College, Kumbakonam, have contributed ₹ 1 lakh to the Chief Ministers’ Public Relief Fund.

Principal K. Duraiarasan handed over the cheque to Kumbakonam MLA G. Anbalagan on Monday. Earlier, the MLA distributed assistance worth ₹ 66,000 to 30 temporary staff/workers attached to the college as COVID 19 relief.

A sum of ₹ 1.66 lakh was pooled in by the teaching and non-teaching staff and the students for the CMPRF and to provide assistance to the temporary staff/workers, he added.