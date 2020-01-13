1 kg gold stolen from bank recovered

Tiruchi Rural Police have recovered a little over one kg of gold looted from Punjab National Bank’s Bikshandarkoil branch on the city’s outskirts in January last.

The stolen gold was recovered during custodial interrogation of Murugan, the alleged mastermind behind the burglary, along with ₹1.10 lakh in cash, sources said.

Murugan, prime accused in the bank burglary case, was under police custody for six days from January 8 to 13 after an order was issued by the District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court, Srirangam, allowing interrogation in connection with the crime.

The gold and cash were recovered by a police team from a house allegedly rented by Murugan in Tiruverumbur on the outskirts of the city. The gold was found buried behind the house, police claimed.

The team has so far recovered 2.6 kg of gold following the arrest of Murugan, his close relative Suresh and two other accused, Ganesan and Radhakrishnan.

The sources said the team also recovered a two-wheeler used by Murugan prior to committing the offence. Murugan was later taken back to Bengaluru jail.

He and Suresh are also the main accused in the Lalithaa Jewellery heist case reported in October last, which is being probed separately by Tiruchi city police.