₹1 crore seized from panchayat president’s house near Tiruchi

April 13, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A case has been filed in Musiri against the Anbarasu, 43, husband of the panchayat president belonging to the AIADMK and two others for threatening a police team

The Hindu Bureau

The district election officials have seized ₹1 crore from the house of a panchayat president on Friday night and intimated the Income Tax department about the same.

Following a tip received at the district control room, a team of election officials conducted a search at the house of the Ettarai panchayat president A. Divya, 30. As the cash seized was more than ₹10 lakh, the officials notified the Income Tax Department as per protocol.

District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told presspersons that they were awaiting a detailed report by the I-T department. A case would be filed based on the findings of the department.

Meanwhile, the Musiri police have filed a case on Ms. Divya’s husband Anbarasu, 43, of the AIADMK, Sivaprakasam, 50, and Prathap, 41, for obstructing and threatening a police team when they tried to search their vehicle near Musiri Periyar bridge on Friday.

Sources said Mr. Anbarasu is a close relative of former AIADMK Minister M. Paranjothi.

