“Uniform civil code not necessary”

The Tamil Nadu Muslim Pengal Iyakkam has opposed the Uniform Civil Code and said that it was not necessary for Muslims. It claimed that implementation of the code would deprive certain rights guaranteed to Muslim women by Quran.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, its founder member A. Kamila said the government should take steps to codify the Dissolution of Muslim Marriage Act, 1939 and Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 instead of implementing the code. Although several years had passed, rules and regulations had not been framed for the two Acts. She said the government could do it by inviting scholars and renowned jurists and after hearing the opinion of Muslim women. “We want gender justice as given by Quran”.

The codification should be based on the Quran, Ms. Kamila said adding that this would solve the problems faced by Muslim women to a large extent especially with regard to triple talaq and polygamy.

The movement has planned to hold a meeting on November 17 at Ilayankudi in Sivaganga district on this issue, she added.