“Need to provide fresh impetus to educate poor”

The new education policy should not scuttle the educational opportunities of poor, downtrodden and oppressed sections, said N. Ramachandran, Vice Chancellor, Periyar Maniammai University.

Speaking at a function held here on Sunday after presenting Nigari Samathuva Teacher award on behalf of Manarkeni-Nigari Trust to teachers, he said nearly 28 crore adults of the country’s population were illiterate. It constituted nearly one-third of world’s illiterate population. Many of them were from oppressed sections of the society. There was a need to provide fresh impetus to educate them.

“The policy should address the educational needs of people,” he said.

Recollecting the writings of Periyar E.V.Ramasamy on education and equality, Mr. Ramachandran said that Periyar had impressed upon the need for educating the masses as early as in the 1930s so as to uplift them.

Ravikumar, former MLA, presided over the function. Professor P. Kalyani and others spoke, Earlier, Mr. Ramachandran presented the Nigari Samathuva Teacher awards to S. Udayasurian, professor, Tamil University, Thanjavur and N. Shanthi, teacher, Government High School, Palavedu, Thiruvallur.