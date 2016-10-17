“Form CMB”

The Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association has urged the Central government to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) immediately and render justice to Tamil Nadu.
The Association has also said that the Government of India was duty bound to form the CMB in accordance with the Interstate Water Disputes Act 1956 Section 6A (1) and Article 144 of the Constitution “without any delay and discrimination”.
Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the Association, Tiruchi branch president M.P. Dorairaj said only if the CMB was formed would Tamil Nadu be ensured of its due rights on the Cauvery issue.
Cauvery was a peoples’ issue impacting all sections of the society and not just confined to farmers alone, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor