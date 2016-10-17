“Form CMB”

The Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association has urged the Central government to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) immediately and render justice to Tamil Nadu.

The Association has also said that the Government of India was duty bound to form the CMB in accordance with the Interstate Water Disputes Act 1956 Section 6A (1) and Article 144 of the Constitution “without any delay and discrimination”.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the Association, Tiruchi branch president M.P. Dorairaj said only if the CMB was formed would Tamil Nadu be ensured of its due rights on the Cauvery issue.

Cauvery was a peoples’ issue impacting all sections of the society and not just confined to farmers alone, he said.