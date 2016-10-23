“Exhibitions kindle interest in science among students”

Educational institutions should tap resources of funding agencies to create interest among students on pure science, said G. Raja Singh Thangadurai, Deputy Director, BrahMos, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) here on Saturday.

Inaugurating an inter-CBSE school science exhibition, ‘Aurotechville 2016,’ at Aurobindo International School here, Mr. Thangadurai said various agencies of the Central government, including Defence Research and Development Organisation, Department of Science and Technology, had been taking steps to create interest among students on science from a tender age itself. More and more schools had been showing immense interest in conducting science exhibitions to kindle interest among students. It was a positive sign, he observed.

Mr. Thangadurai said the country was making rapid progress in defence research and space research. It had achieved self-reliance in various aspects of defence production. However, there was a need to concentrate more on micro electronic components.

Dr. A. Zamir Pasha and G. Ravichandran, chairman, Aurobindo International School, were present.