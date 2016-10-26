“Ensure children live in caring environment”

A two-day regional consultative meet on alternative forms of child care such as adoption, foster care and sponsorships, organised by the UNICEF and the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW)-Tamil Nadu, got under way here on Tuesday with a focus on ensuring the right of children to live in a supportive, protective and caring environment.

District Child Protection Officers, members of the district Child Welfare Committees and representatives of voluntary organisations from 12 districts in the region attended the meet.

Inaugurating the meet, M.P.Nirmala, Vice President, ICCW-Tamil Nadu, said lack of parental care could affect orphaned children. Sending them to children’s home, even if they are well maintained, would not be good and alternative forms of child care such as adoption, foster care and sponsorships should be encouraged. Orphaned children yearn for parental care.

Girija Kumarbabu, honorary general secretary, ICCW-TN, said that children had the right to live in a family environment but not all children got the opportunity. It was essential to ensure that they were brought up in a family environment with care and bonding. Apart from seeking to promote alternative forms of child care, the meet would discuss some of the practical difficulties involved.

This was the second consultative meeting with the first one held in Chennai and the third one scheduled to be held in Chennai, she said. The recommendations evolved at the consultation exercise would be submitted to the government. Chandradevi Thanikachalam, Vice President, ICCW-TN, said the ICCW-TN was working for the welfare of children across the State. Apart from direct interventions in cases of violation of child rights, awareness programmes were being organised.

Raj Saravanakumar, Joint Director, Department of Social Defence, participated.