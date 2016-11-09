“Declare TN drought-hit”

The Tamil Nadu government should declare Tamil Nadu as a drought hit state and also sanction compensation to farmers who died due to the crop failure in the delta district over the past few days, P.R.Pandian, president, All Farmers Coordination Committee, said here on Tuesday.

Along with other farmers representatives, who had undertaken a campaign from Kanyakumari to Chennai to press for their demands including constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, he was given a warm reception by local farmer leaders including Puliyur A.Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress.

They interacted with farmers and farm labourers at Vayalur and addressed wayside meetings highlighting their demands.

Later, they continued their journey to Chennai where they will present a memorandum to the Governor.