Tiruchirapalli

‘Kozhukattai’ offered to Sri Manicka Vinayagar

SPECIAL PRAYERS: AIADMK leaders and cadres offering a ‘kozhukattai’ to Sri Manicka Vinayagar at Rockfort inTiruchi on Wednesday.— Photo: M. Srinath.

AIADMK cadres on Wednesday offered a special prayer and a ‘kozhukattai’ weighing about 69 kg to Sri Manicka Vinayagar at the foot of Sri Rockfort Thayumanaswamy temple.

Prayer

The prayer is aimed at invoking the blessings of the Almighty for the speedy recovery of Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister.

It took about five hours for the cadres to offer the worship. Led by P. Kumar, Member of Parliament, the cadres offered the worship. Ministers Vellamandi N. Natarajan, C. Valarmathi, Mayor A. Jaya, former Government Whip, R. Manoharan were among those who were present.

Later, they distributed the ‘kozhukattai’ to the devotees present at the temple.

