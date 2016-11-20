‘Give time to remove cone type speakers’

Members of the Tiruchi District Anaithu Islamia Kootamaippu presented a memorandum to the City police authorities opposing the move asking pallivasals to remove the cone type loud speakers installed atop them.

The organisation said pallivasals have been asked to remove the cone type speakers by the police.

Loud speakers, which produce less than 70 decibel, alone were being used at the pallivasals.

The police should not pressurise the immediate removal of the cone type speakers without giving adequate time, they said.