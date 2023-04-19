Zoo to become disabled-friendly

April 19, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The city zoo is set to become disabled-friendly.

The Museum premises already hosts a barrier-free park for the differently abled. Now, the zoo too is set to install facilities for the ease of the differently abled.

Ramps, hand rails, toilets, resting space are some of the facilities that will be put in place so that the differently abled are not excluded from visiting the zoo and watching the animals. Paperwork to arrange the facilities needed to make their visit to the zoo comfortable is under way.

One of the two battery-operated vehicles that will reach the zoo next month will be able to accommodate wheelchairs. The facility will be available for free.

Differently abled children from Marion Play Home, Mannanthala, were the first riders on the two battery-operated vehicles flagged off by Minister for Zoos J. Chinchurani on Wednesday.

The authorities are also considering introducing e-ticketing for the zoo and the battery-operated vehicles.