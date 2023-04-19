ADVERTISEMENT

Zoo to become disabled-friendly

April 19, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The city zoo is set to become disabled-friendly.

The Museum premises already hosts a barrier-free park for the differently abled. Now, the zoo too is set to install facilities for the ease of the differently abled.

Ramps, hand rails, toilets, resting space are some of the facilities that will be put in place so that the differently abled are not excluded from visiting the zoo and watching the animals. Paperwork to arrange the facilities needed to make their visit to the zoo comfortable is under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the two battery-operated vehicles that will reach the zoo next month will be able to accommodate wheelchairs. The facility will be available for free.

Differently abled children from Marion Play Home, Mannanthala, were the first riders on the two battery-operated vehicles flagged off by Minister for Zoos J. Chinchurani on Wednesday.

The authorities are also considering introducing e-ticketing for the zoo and the battery-operated vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US