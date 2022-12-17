Youths clash in Thiruvananthapuram; police launch probe

December 17, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police have commenced an investigation into clashes that took place between two groups in various parts of the city late on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unidentified youths who were involved in an altercation in a bar at Thampanoor locked horns again when some of those injured sought medical treatment at the General Hospital. They got into a full-blown brawl within the hospital premises even as other patients and security guards looked on.

While the gangs dispersed soon after a team of police officers rushed to the scene, they purportedly clashed again near the Government Medical College Hospital where a few had gone for treatment. The Cantonment and the Thampanoor police have registered cases in connection with the incidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US