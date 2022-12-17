Youths clash in Thiruvananthapuram; police launch probe

December 17, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The City police have commenced an investigation into clashes that took place between two groups in various parts of the city late on Friday.

The unidentified youths who were involved in an altercation in a bar at Thampanoor locked horns again when some of those injured sought medical treatment at the General Hospital. They got into a full-blown brawl within the hospital premises even as other patients and security guards looked on.

While the gangs dispersed soon after a team of police officers rushed to the scene, they purportedly clashed again near the Government Medical College Hospital where a few had gone for treatment. The Cantonment and the Thampanoor police have registered cases in connection with the incidents.