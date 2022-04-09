Youths arrested after scuffle with bus driver

April 09, 2022 23:20 IST

Ganja seized from their bags, say police

An attack on a KSRTC bus driver in a road rage incident had unintended consequences for four youths, who ended up being arrested for the attack and also charged with drug possession. Four youths had on Saturday allegedly attacked a KSRTC bus driver at Myladi, near Puliyarakkonam, after he failed to make way for the group on motorcycles to overtake. The driver, who was allegedly dragged out from his seat and beaten up, sustained injuries on his face.

Following this, the passengers in the bus and the local residents intervened, leading to a scuffle during which ganja packets were found in the youths’ bags. The Vilappilsala police soon took them into custody. The accused have been arrested as Karthik, 19, and Muneer, 20, from Vattiyurkavu and Neeraj Kumar, 17, and Gokul Krishnan, 22, from Karakulam. They were produced in court and remanded.

