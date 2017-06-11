Youth goes missing in Kappil backwaters

One youth went missing in the Kappil backwaters, near Varkala, when a water scooter capsized on Saturday.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Sam Paul Thampi, 25, of Palakkad and his friend Bipin Das, 26, who worked in a private resort, had gone on a water scooter owned by the resort for a leisure ride. They did not wear life vests, the police said. Sam lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to take a sharp turn farther from the shore. As the motor scooter capsized, Sam fell into the water and tried to swim to safety. Bipin gripped the vehicle so as not to drown. He was rescued by the Paravur police and the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services. The search operation for Sam continued till late in the evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor