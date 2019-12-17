Youth dies in gang attack, five arrested

A youth who was attacked by a gang over suspicion of theft in Thiruvallam a few days ago succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Monday.

While five persons had been arrested earlier, one more was apprehended on the day. The incident bore similarities to the death of Madhu, a tribal youth, who was beaten to death by a group in Attappady a year ago after being accused of theft.

On December 11

The Thiruvallam police identified the deceased as Ajesh, 30, of Muttukkadu, near Thiruvallam. He was attacked by the gang in Vandithadam on December 11.

Following the incident, five persons, who were identified as Jinesh alias Aamathalayam, 28, Shangumughom; Nazeer alias Shahabudeen, 43, of Karamana; Arun, 29, of Nemom; Sajan, 33, of Cheriyathura; and Robinson alias Kunjumon, 39, of Pappanchani, Thiruvallam; were arrested on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody. A sixth accused, Sajimon, has also been detained in connection with the incident on Monday.

Allegation

According to Thiruvallam station house officer Sampath K.L., Ajesh had been accused of stealing a bag, which purportedly contained cash amounting to ₹45,000, and a mobile phone that belonged to Sajimon. This prompted the gang led by Jinesh to search Ajesh’s house. Despite failing to recover the stolen bag from the house, the gang manhandled Ajesh.

The gang also resorted to third-degree torture by burning the victim’s lower abdomen and genitals using a red hot machete. The brutality, which was filmed using a camera, was witnessed by several onlookers. Ajesh, who has been receiving treatment ever since, succumbed to his burns, following sepsis.

Mr. Sampath said that first four accused in the case were autorickshaw drivers. Notably, the fifth accused, Robinson, is a relative of the deceased.

The officer added that the charges that were invoked against those arrested will be altered as murder.

Moreover, the custody of those in judicial remand will be sought for further questioning and evidence collection.