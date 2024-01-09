Youth Congress protests Mamkootathil’s arrest across Kerala

January 09, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Youth Congress (YC) president Rahul Mamkootathil’s dawn arrest sans prior notice from his residence in Pathanamthitta has triggered Opposition protests across the State and drawn sharp criticism from the Congress leadership.

A police team had secured Mr. Mamkootathil’s custody in connection with the violence during the Youth Congress’s secretariat march on December 20.

Notably, Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, is the prime accused in the rioting, unlawful assembly, obstruction of law and order officers and destruction of public property case.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Youth Congress workers demonstrated in front of the hospital where the police took Mr. Mamkootathil for a mandatory medical examination.

At the Museum police station, the police dissuaded Mr. Mamkootathil from speaking to the press while being escorted to the court. Mr. Mamkootathil loudly protested the police decision.

YC workers held demonstrations in Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam, Kannur and Pathanamthitta. In Kozhikode, YC workers marched to the District Police Chief’s office.

In several places, the police forcibly removed YC workers who staged sit-in protests in the middle of main thoroughfares.

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Mamkootathil’s arrest while convalescing at home from a head injury inflicted by the police contrasted sharply with the law enforcement’s kid-glove treatment meted out to Students Federation of India (SFI) activists who protested against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Calicut University recently.

Speaking to reporters in Chalakudy, Mr. Satheesan said the police were yet to arrest the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] area committee secretary who assaulted the local station house, smashed the windscreens of a police vehicle and forcibly freed party workers detained by the local law enforcement.

The police were initially reluctant to book Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s personal security detail, who “wantonly assaulted” Kerala Students Union (KSU) black flag demonstrators detained by the local police in Alappuzha.

A court order prompted them to prosecute the officers belatedly. However, the police were yet to secure the custody of the officers or record their statements. He said police applied a different yardstick of justice regarding Opposition workers.

Mr. Satheesan termed the law enforcement political partisan and beholden to a “cabal” centred around Mr. Vijayan’s office.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor M.M. Hassan, and senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and V.M. Sudheeran condemned the arrest strongly.