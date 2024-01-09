GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth Congress protests Mamkootathil’s arrest across Kerala

A police team had secured Mamkootathil’s custody in connection with the violence during the Youth Congress’s secretariat march on December 20

January 09, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress (YC) president Rahul Mamkootathil’s dawn arrest sans prior notice from his residence in Pathanamthitta has triggered Opposition protests across the State and drawn sharp criticism from the Congress leadership.

A police team had secured Mr. Mamkootathil’s custody in connection with the violence during the Youth Congress’s secretariat march on December 20.

ALSO READ
Court completes hearing arguments for and against releasing Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil on bail

Notably, Leader of the Opposition, V.D. Satheesan, is the prime accused in the rioting, unlawful assembly, obstruction of law and order officers and destruction of public property case.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Youth Congress workers demonstrated in front of the hospital where the police took Mr. Mamkootathil for a mandatory medical examination.

At the Museum police station, the police dissuaded Mr. Mamkootathil from speaking to the press while being escorted to the court. Mr. Mamkootathil loudly protested the police decision.

YC workers held demonstrations in Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam, Kannur and Pathanamthitta. In Kozhikode, YC workers marched to the District Police Chief’s office.

In several places, the police forcibly removed YC workers who staged sit-in protests in the middle of main thoroughfares.

Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Mamkootathil’s arrest while convalescing at home from a head injury inflicted by the police contrasted sharply with the law enforcement’s kid-glove treatment meted out to Students Federation of India (SFI) activists who protested against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Calicut University recently.

Speaking to reporters in Chalakudy, Mr. Satheesan said the police were yet to arrest the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] area committee secretary who assaulted the local station house, smashed the windscreens of a police vehicle and forcibly freed party workers detained by the local law enforcement.

The police were initially reluctant to book Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s personal security detail, who “wantonly assaulted” Kerala Students Union (KSU) black flag demonstrators detained by the local police in Alappuzha.

A court order prompted them to prosecute the officers belatedly. However, the police were yet to secure the custody of the officers or record their statements. He said police applied a different yardstick of justice regarding Opposition workers.

Mr. Satheesan termed the law enforcement political partisan and beholden to a “cabal” centred around Mr. Vijayan’s office.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor M.M. Hassan, and senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and V.M. Sudheeran condemned the arrest strongly.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.