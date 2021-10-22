Youth Congress march turns unruly

Protest seeking arrest of accused in fund misuse case

A Youth Congress march to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation headquarters in protest against the alleged misappropriation of revenue funds turned violent on Thursday.

Demanding the arrest of all officials who were responsible for the scam, the Youth Congress organised a protest meeting near the Corporation office. Shortly after the demonstration was inaugurated by District Congress Committee president Palode Ravi, a group of Youth Congress workers dashed towards the office, alleging that they were provoked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were also agitating outside the premises.

While some Congress workers attempted to scale the compound wall to enter the office premises, the police used forceful means to disperse them. They later had to resort to lathicharge after the agitators hurled sticks at them. The situation was brought under control after around an hour. The Museum police have registered a case against the protesters.