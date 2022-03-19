Youth arrested under KAAPA
The Thiruvananthapuram city police on Saturday arrested a person accused in over 11 cases in the past seven years under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). The arrested was identified as Aravind (24) of Krishnakripa House at Thrikkannapuram near Thirumala.
The arrested was accused in various cases including murder, attempt to murder using weapons, unlawful assembly and illegal possession of arms, registered in Poojapura police station and other police stations, said City Police Commissioner G. Sparjankumar.
