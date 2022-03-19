Youth arrested for stealing bracelet of toddler

The Kadakkavoor police here on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of allegedly stealing gold ornament of a toddler who was playing on the porch of her house. The accused has been identified as Rejith of Valayankuzhi, near Vettoor, under Kadakkavoor police station limits.

According to the police, the accused, a daily wage earner who was hired for doing household chores, stole a gold bracelet weighing 5 grams worn by an 18-month-old baby in the house.

He was arrested based on a complaint by Aswathy, mother of the toddler, who resides near Appooppan Nad, near Nilakkamukku, in Sarkalara village. On interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and admitted that he had sold the ornament at a jewellery shop at Attingal for ₹21,000. The accused was later produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.