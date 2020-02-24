Youth Action Force ready to tackle emergencies

The State Youth Welfare Board has completed training the second batch of the Youth Action Force, a team of volunteers, in the district. Around 450 youths participated in a two-day training camp that was organised at the Tagore Theatre here.

The volunteers had taken part in the camp after undergoing training at the panchayat level. Experts of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services and the Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (Anert) were among those who led the camp. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the passing-out parade of the force. Youth Welfare Board vice chairman P. Biju, member secretary Minimol Abraham, member Santhosh Kala, and district coordinator A.M. Ansary also spoke.

D. Praveen, station officer, Chenkalchoola fire station, led the training in fire fighting. Anert director Amit Meena also conducted a session. The participants were also imparted training in martial arts and new media. The board had commenced steps to form Youth Action Force teams, comprising volunteers aged between 18 and 25 years, following the floods that had ravaged the State. They are meant to boost disaster mitigation, waste management, and environment conservation.