Youngsters thrill at Kalikkalam

A. Rajakumaran of Edamalakkudy thrilled spectators on Monday at Kalikkalam, the State students’ sports meet organised by the ST Development Department, by winning gold in the 800 metre event and a silver in the 100 meter sprint event.

The meet is being held at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) at Karyavattom.

A ninth standard student at the Government High School, Adimali, Rajakumaran trains under Surendran, the sports teacher of the school.

The youngster, who lost his parents at a young age, pursues his studies while boarding at the Tribal Prematric Boys' Hostel, Adimali.

Rajakumaran attributed his medal wins to hard work. Last year, he had won silver in the 800 metres in the junior category of Kalikkalam. He had also stood second in the 400 metre relay at the State School Sports Meet.

Meanwhile, the Model Residential School, Chalakkudy - last year’s overall champs - has been enjoying a medal run in the swimming events in Kalikkalam.

Class X student Divya Jose won gold in the 50 and 100 metre events for junior girls. In the 50 metre for senior girls, Plus Two student Induja won gold. She also won a silver in the 100 metre event.

Both youngsters train under Sini Thomas, who had been adjudged the best coach in the past two editions of Kalikkalam. They also train at the Cosmo Swimming Club, Chalakkudy, a statement said. This year, the school has fielded 41 girls in various events.

Harsha Babu of GMRS, Kaniyampatta, won gold in the archery competition, retaining her top spot in the event. She was the gold medal winner last year also. This time, she scored 256 points to win the senior girls event. The youngster had stood second in the State School Sports Meet.

Mascot

Baby elephant ‘Veeru’ is the mascot of this year’s Kalikkalam.

The mascot was selected through a contest held among the students of the Njaraneeli tribal school.