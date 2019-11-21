Yet another re-tendering for slaughterhouse

The city Corporation has yet again re-tendered the work to revive the slaughterhouse at Kunnukuzhy, which has remained closed for the past few years. The work was re-tendered as the Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Limited (KEL), to which the work was earlier awarded, demanded a mobilisation advance, amounting to 50% of the total cost of the project of ₹9.58 crore.

This particular clause had led to much uproar from the opposition benches when the project was placed before the council in June this year. The Opposition councillors had demanded that only 20% of the total amount should be given as mobilisation advance.

“KEL itself is ready to take up the project, but if some other company with more experience quotes a lesser rate, the work will certainly be awarded to them,” said Mayor K. Sreekumar. This is the fourth revival plan for the slaughterhouse from the local body in the past five years.