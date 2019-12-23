YC stages march to CRPF camp

Youth Congress workers staged a protest march to the Pallipuram camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of destroying the secular and pluralist fabric of the country with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Youth Congress strongly registered its protest over the deaths caused during clashes between the police and demonstrators.

Inaugurating the march, KPCC executive committee member M. A. Latheef said that the protesters represented not any one community but India as a whole.