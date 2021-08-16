Wrong diagnosis: woman given ₹15,000 as compensation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 August 2021 19:20 IST

As per an order of the State Human Rights Commission

The State government has provided a compensation of ₹15,000 to a 67-year-old woman who was wrongly diagnosed as having a low platelet count at a primary health centre in Chemmaruthy.

The amount was given following an order of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

Prasanna, a native of Chemmaruthy, was on January 4 this year wrongly diagnosed as having a low platelet count of 10,000 and she was recommended to take advanced treatment. When tests were carried out at a private hospital in Kollam, she was found to have a platelet count of 1.82 lakh. The complainant had accused the doctor and health inspector at the PHC of behaving impolitely with her, when she went back to question the result.

The commission, in its order, observed that the laboratory report was wrong, and this led to her seeking advanced treatment, which caused her financial losses and affected her mentally.

The District Medical Officer has submitted a report saying that the compensation amount was deducted from the employees at the lab.