Workshop on ‘America with Kerala’ concludes

The Thiruvananthapuram leg of “America with Kerala: Uniting for a Disaster Resilient Kerala,” organised by the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai and the Centre for Public Policy Research, Kochi, in association with Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, concluded on Wednesday.

The workshop was part of ‘America with Kerala’ initiative focused on sharing U.S. and Indian experiences and expertise related to disaster management and community resilience.

A roundtable on ‘Building Resilience to Natural Hazards Through Stakeholder Engagement,’ moderated by Dimpi V. Divakaran, Director General, Institute of Parliamentary Affairs was also part of three-day programme.

The roundtable panel stressed on the role of local governance and community-led initiatives in disaster resilience.

The three-day workshop brought together 120 participants that included policy makers, bureaucrats, first responders, emergency management officials, health officials, civic communities, media personnel, and private stakeholders, a pressnote said.