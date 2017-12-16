Workshop deliberates on what next after Ockhi

Community-based disaster preparedness is of utmost importance along with government machinery to protect the lives of fisherfolk, deliberations at a workshop on ‘Ockhi – what next’ here on Saturday stressed.

Organised by the National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) and the Kerala Swathantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, the seminar was attended by experts from various institutions.

K.G. Thara, who was earlier with the Disaster Management Authority; Muraleedharan on the National Institute of Oceanography, Sheela Nair of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies; Leela Edwin of the Central Institute of Fisheries technology; S. Jasmine of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute; Pramod of the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries of the University of Kerala; J. Devika of the Centre for Development Studies; S.M. Rafi of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies; and K.V. Thomas were the participants.

The speakers stressed the need to ensure that various agencies involved in disaster preparedness worked in close coordination to protect the lives of fishermen in case of a similar disaster in the future.

Inclusion in disaster list

There was a need to ensure that cyclone fury was included on the Union government’s list of disasters, especially as the State would continue to experience the effect of climate change, they said. The need to include cyclone in disaster management places of the State and of districts was also highlighted.

Detailed plans should be drawn up about how many people were at risk, and how they could be rescued. Evacuation routes should be mapped and made familiar to the community.

The speakers reiterated the need for communication systems to alert fishermen well in time to any possible disasters, and how to get out of its way in case they were already at sea.

Adherence to standards for boat construction, need for more marine ambulances, training for boat crew, and ensuring lifesaving equipment on board were the other suggestions. They called for a token system to keep track of boats.

There was a call to fix accountability for lapses and take steps against those found guilty in case disaster warning and management systems failed. The meet was inaugurated by Ockhi survivor Clement Banjilas.