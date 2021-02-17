Work on Travancore Heritage Project launched

It seeks to preserve old-world look of vintage structures of erstwhile Travancore

Kerala Tourism has launched work on the ₹100-crore Travancore Heritage Project to conserve and showcase the cultural richness and tangible legacy of the erstwhile Travancore and make the visit to the capital and its surroundings a more riveting experience.

Launching the work at Park View, the headquarters of Kerala Tourism, on Tuesday, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said Kerala Tourism was making a major stride by presenting to the world the heritage and legacy of the erstwhile Travancore.

The project was conceived in such a way that it would provide a complete experience to the visitors, he said. The tourism sector had been passing through its severest crisis for the past three years.

However, the government made its best efforts to turn adversities into opportunities. The new projects were expected to make the tourism sector more productive and attractive, he added.

Offering felicitations on the occasion, Minister for Ports, Archives, and Archaeology Ramachandran Kadannappally said the project would make a visit to the State capital more attractive. The Archaeology and Museum Department was also involved in the project.

The launch of the project was the result of an effort to firmly mark the rich heritage of the erstwhile Travancore on the world tourism map, said Rani George, Principal Secretary, Tourism. The realisation of the project would enable the visitors to delve into its history and culture.

Tourism Director P. Bala Kiran said a slew of tourism projects with a total outlay of ₹450 crore were being implemented in Thiruvananthapuram district alone.

The project sought to preserve the old-world look of vintage structures. The first phase involved illuminating 30 heritage structures of the city to give them a greater visual appeal. In the next stage, another 20 structures would be illuminated, and each heritage building would be maintained like a museum, he said.