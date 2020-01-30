Work on theatre complex at Kayamkulam begins

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) has started the construction of a multiplex theatre complex at Kayamkulam. It was inaugurated by U. Pratibha, MLA, recently.

Ms. Pratibha said the theatre complex would be completed in a year. “The complex is going to be yet another milestone in the development of Kayamkulam. It will be a major boost for the cultural and entertainment sectors,” she said.

₹15.03 crore

Earlier, ₹15.03 crore had been sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the construction.

The MLA said the 40,000-sq ft facility would consist of three theatres and commercial spaces.

Two theatres (one and three) will have 152 seats each. The other theatre will have 200 seats. The theatres will be constructed with 4K projection, Dolby Atmos sound, multilevel acoustic interior, silver screen for screening 3D films, push-back seats, ramp, lifts, and parking lots. The facility is being constructed on 77 cents of land provided by the Kayamkulam municipality near the KSRTC depot. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in February 2019.