Work on new PHC at Rajaji Nagar begins

K.K. Shylaja

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 October 2020 11:06 IST

₹1.8-cr. facility being built under Smart City project

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on Wednesday inaugurated work on a primary health centre (PHC) at Rajaji Nagar as part of the city Corporation’s Smart City project.

The existing PHC building is located along the Ootukuzhi- Panavila road, near Rajaji Nagar.

For four wards

This PHC is designated to serve the population of the wards of Thampanoor, Jagathy, Palayam and Vazhuthacaud.

The average number of out-patients served by this PHC per day is approximately 60-150.

The new PHC is being set up to address the inadequate facilities at the current one, including lack of space and absence of laboratory facilities.

The proposed model PHC will be a two-storey building with separate space for waiting, pharmacy, nurse’s station, doctor’s consultation room, laboratory and other facilities.

The work, estimated at ₹1.8 crore, is expected to be completed in a year.