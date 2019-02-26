Work of overpass at Muttathara hit

Work on the overpass along the Kazhakuttam-Karode NH 66 bypass at Muttathara has been hit over the demand by a section of local residents for hassle-free connectivity from the Perunelli-Balavan Nagar Road.

The locals are demanding an underpass beneath the upcoming overpass from the Balvaan Nagar Road for smooth passage of the pedestrians and other road users to service road and to Enchakkal side.

Following the row over the connectivity, the work on the Kovalam side of the underpass had come to a standstill.

The EPC contractor who is executing the Reach I of the bypass upto Mukkola for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed the work of overpass on Eenchakkal side and has given black topping.

The NHAI authorities said they cannot succumb to the demands of the local residents as those coming from Balavan Nagar Road can enter the bypass at the end of the overpass, 150 metres away.

Similarly, those coming via the bypass through the overpass can make exit at this point and move via service road to Balavan Nagar.

“We have gone by the Indian Road Congress (IRC) specifications and has give 1/40 slope.

The 7.5 metre wide service road is also a two-lane and road users can use it. We can go only as per norms. The work has been stopped by the EPC contractor since January,” the NHAI official said.