Women ATCs take over air traffic on women’s day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 March 2020 01:11 IST

10 officers in charge, exchange wishes with women pilots

Pilots of aircraft negotiating the airspace under the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were in for a surprise on Sunday on hearing women’s voices through radio telephony.

For six hours from 7 a.m., all the flights that landed and took off from Thiruvananthapuram and the flight operations for Cochin, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Agatti, and Tuticorin airports that come under Thiruvananthapuram Area Control jurisdiction were handled by 10 women Air Traffic Controllers.

Some of the pilots exchanged International Women’s Day wishes after hearing the women’s voices through radio telephony.

The all-women team was elated when the woman pilot of an Indigo flight that came from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram and the women pilots of Air India flights extended greetings to them. “Although we could not see each other, the pilots recognised our voice and greeted us. The greetings from the women pilots was a surprise,” one of the women controllers said.

16 women

Although there are 16 women in the 69-member team of Air Traffic Controllers in Thiruvananthapuram under the Joint General Manager, Air Traffic Management, M. Balachandran Nair, the task of managing the airspace from Agatti in the west to Tiruchirappalli in the east, from Kozhikode in the north to around 400 km from Thiruvananthapuram in the south of the premier airport by an all-women team was rare.

Vital operational positions namely tower, surface movement control, area radar, and approach radar were handled by these 10 women led by P.B. Jayanthi, Joint GM (ATM) and shift-in-charge. Till 1 p.m., these women Air Traffic Controllers multitasked — to communicate with pilots, avoid collisions, peruse radar screen, and talk to adjacent controllers units, all at the same time with zero margin for error.

The en-route overflying flights operating from Colombo and South East Asian countries like Singapore and Malaysia to the Gulf region and European sector and vice versa were controlled by them.

Movement from various military airports like INS Garuda, INS Prundu (Ramnadu), and Sulur Airforce Station were also handled from Thiruvananthapuram Area Control to a stipulated height during this time.