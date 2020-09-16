Woman’s death: State Women’s Commission registers case

The State Women’s Commission has registered a suo motu case in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman at Arattuppuzha. The deceased Archana ended her life allegedly after her boyfriend backtracked on his promise to marry her.

Commission member M.S. Thara directed District Police Chief P.S. Sabu on Tuesday to submit a report immediately.

According to the Thrikkunnappuzha police, the woman died on Friday after her boyfriend’s marriage was fixed with another girl.

R. Jose, circle inspector, Thrikkunnappuzha police, said that they had launched a probe based on a complaint filed by the parents of the deceased. The women’s family alleged that the man had sought dowry and later withdrew from the marriage.

(Suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA 0471 2552056, 1056).