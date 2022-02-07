Woman staffer found dead in plant nursery

Robbery attempt suspected

A 38-year-old woman was found dead with deep wounds on her neck in a plant nursery near Ambalamukku on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Vineetha of Vanda, near Nedumangad. She was found dead by her colleague at the plant nursery located along the Kuravankonam–Maruthoor road.

According to the police, Vineetha had turned up for work on a day when curbs similar to lockdown were in place in order to water the plants at the nursery.

A group of customers who reached the nursery contacted the owner as no staff could be found there. On being instructed by the owner, another employee rushed to the shop only to find Vineetha lying lifeless on a narrow path on the left side of the nursery. She was found to have died after bleeding profusely.

Her parents who arrived at the nursery informed the police that Vineetha had worn a gold necklace that weighed around 4.5 sovereigns and also carried ₹25,000 in cash with her. The police suspected Vineetha to have been murdered during a robbery attempt.

City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar, who visited the crime scene, said all possible angles were being explored and the actual cause of death was yet to be ascertained. Forensic evidence had been collected from the crime scene, he added.

The Peroorkada police have registered a case. Vineetha, who has two children, has been living with her parents since the death of her husband. (EOM)