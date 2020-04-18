Thiruvananthapuram

Woman hurt inacid attack:one arrested

A 39-year-old woman was injured in an acid attack at Mangalapuram on the outskirts of the city during the wee hours of Saturday.

Sasikala of Karamoodu, a sanitation worker at Technopark, was injured. Vineesh, 34, of Koithoorkonam, who is suspected to have had an affair with the victim, was arrested. The accused smashed a window and hurled acid on Sasikala who was sleeping alone in a room in her house at 3 a.m. Her mother and son were sleeping in another room. She has been admitted to the ICU at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 11:52:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/woman-hurt-inacid-attackone-arrested/article31378060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY