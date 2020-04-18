Woman hurt inacid attack:one arrested

A 39-year-old woman was injured in an acid attack at Mangalapuram on the outskirts of the city during the wee hours of Saturday.
Sasikala of Karamoodu, a sanitation worker at Technopark, was injured. Vineesh, 34, of Koithoorkonam, who is suspected to have had an affair with the victim, was arrested. The accused smashed a window and hurled acid on Sasikala who was sleeping alone in a room in her house at 3 a.m. Her mother and son were sleeping in another room. She has been admitted to the ICU at the Government Medical College Hospital here.
