Thiruvananthapuram

Woman dies after childbirth

more-in

A 33-year-old woman from Pachalloor died after giving birth on Thursday.

The Medical College police said the woman, Neethu Ranjith, had reached a private hospital in the morning for delivery, her second.

The hospital authorities informed her kin that she gave birth at 2.45 p.m. They were later informed that her condition worsened. They later came to know that she had died. The family staged a protest alleging medical negligence, and the Medical College police reached the hospital. The family agreed to shift the body to Government Medical College Hospital for the post-mortem after receiving assurance that the inquest will be held.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 1:42:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/woman-dies-after-childbirth/article29403512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY