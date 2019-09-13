Woman dies after childbirth

A 33-year-old woman from Pachalloor died after giving birth on Thursday.

The Medical College police said the woman, Neethu Ranjith, had reached a private hospital in the morning for delivery, her second.

The hospital authorities informed her kin that she gave birth at 2.45 p.m. They were later informed that her condition worsened. They later came to know that she had died. The family staged a protest alleging medical negligence, and the Medical College police reached the hospital. The family agreed to shift the body to Government Medical College Hospital for the post-mortem after receiving assurance that the inquest will be held.