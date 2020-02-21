Woman arrested

The Medical College police have arrested a 36-year-old woman who abandoned her 15-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter to go with her paramour.
The woman was identified as Mini of Medical College ward in Cheruvakkal village. She had left the children for Manikanthan, an autorickshaw driver from Sreekaryam, on February 10. Investigation revealed that she had left the minor children at his instigation. Manikanthan was arrested by the Medical College police, produced in court and remanded.
Mini too was produced in court and remanded for 14 days.
