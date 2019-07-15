Withdraw power tariff hike: KVVES

The ‘unjust’ hike in power tariff should be withdrawn, Kerala Vyapari Vyavaayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) general secretary Raju Apsara has said.

The Samithi alleged that the trade and industry sector would be hurt the most by the increase in electricity tariff. Besides the hike, the move to introduce a power cut of one hour should also be withdrawn. In a statement, he alleged that power supply across the State was getting disrupted several times a day without any warning in the name of line maintenance or other reasons. This was preventing hampering the functioning of many establishments. Many incurred heavy losses. Besides hydel power, other forms of energy generation should be found and implemented.