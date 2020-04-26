With ease in restraints, shops open to lukewarm response

Several commercial outlets reopened in the district on Sunday after over a month. Despite the government nod to resume businesses, only a few traders chose to reopen on the day in apparent expectation of poor sales.

The shutters of some shops that sold non-essential goods, including textiles, bags, watches, and umbrellas went up for the first time since their closure on March 24 when the nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Heeding the government’s instruction, many traders focussed their efforts on cleaning their premises and dusting products.

Along expected lines, not many commercial establishments registered close to average sales. However, traders remained hopeful of business picking up pace on Monday. Vendors of vegetables and fruits at Chala and Palayam, however, managed to sell much of their products. Under the watchful eye of police officials, the traders and customers wore masks and refrained from crowding. At East Fort, police officials ordered the closure of a few jewellery outlets that were reopened in violation of the guidelines.

The trading community remains anxious with many pondering ways to pay rents and other expenses for April. Many had stocked up in anticipation of a spurt in business during Easter and Vishu, but in vain.

Border vigil

Surveillance was intensified at the inter-State border points with the Tamil Nadu government imposing a four-day ‘complete lockdown’ that began on Sunday. While motorists were not permitted to cross the border, goods vehicles were thoroughly screened and movement was strictly regulated.

Moreover, over five narrow passages were barricaded using mud to prevent inter-State pedestrian and vehicular movement.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police apprehended 101 people for violating lockdown norms. These included 58 people who failed to wear masks outdoors. As many as 53 vehicles were also seized. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 569 cases, arrested 568 people, and seized 404 vehicles.

The Rural police also recorded the arrests of Mohanan of Ayiroor, Babu of Marayamuttom, Madhu of Anavoor, Sunil of Kilimanoor, and Jyothi and Prakash of Kattakada with alleged possession of 10 litres of arrack and 75 litres of ‘koda’ in separate cases. Seven Tamil Nadu natives were also apprehended by the police during attempts to illegally cross the inter-State borders.