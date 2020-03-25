With ban on air traffic, AAI, airlines reduce staff on duty

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and airlines have reduced the number of personnel working in various wings of airports in the wake of the ban imposed by the Centre on domestic and international flights in the country.

As the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked the Airport Directors to make available airports for operation of special flights for medical and relief purposes, armed forces and the Coast Guard, a total shutdown is not possible.

While operating airlines have asked the personnel working in the airport offices to avail themselves of leaves and others to work from home, the AAI has reduced the number of staff in the administrative and other wings and has encouraged them to work from home.

The personnel working in the Air Traffic Control, CNS, Radar, Fire Services, Operations, ground lighting and other key wings cannot be scaled down as the airspace is open for other flight operations.

Contingency plan

A contingency plan was ready for the ATC, CNS and Radar and Fire Services wing of the AAI as no chances could be taken in the wake of the COVID-19 situation and lockdown, Director of Thiruvananthapuram international airport, C.V. Ravindran said. As per this, one section of the staff would not report for duty daily and would be available for takeover in case of any emergency.

The AAI carried out fumigation at the T-2 Terminal of Thiruvananthapuram airport, from where international flight operations were closed on Tuesday. Mr. Ravindran said the fumigation of the T-1 Terminal that catered to domestic operations would be carried out in the coming days.