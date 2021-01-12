Will skywalk find a place in Budget?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 January 2021 22:55 IST

3.8-km walkway to connect various facilities in city

Will the 3.8-km covered skywalk aimed at hassle-free movement of pedestrians and connecting the Secretariat, KSRTC bus terminal and Central railway station make it to the Budget as the alignment has been finalised?

With the 4 to 5-m wide skywalk being listed as a priority project by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his interactions, votaries of the project hope that Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will help decongest the arterial road by allocating funds for the project.

Arkitechno Consultants (India) Private Limited, which had won the bid floated by the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) for the Public Works Department (PWD) for preparing the DPR, is busy preparing the pre-feasibility report. For the consultant, the challenge is to complete the DPR before the April 2021 deadline.

KIIFB funding

The government is looking for making available funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and if skywalk figures in the Budget, it will make it easy for getting KIIFB funds, it has been pointed out.

Escalators, lifts and facilities for easy movement of pedestrians to the other side of the carriageway is being planned. The skywalk will be below the proposed Light Metro line. Rough estimates have put the cost of the skywalk at ₹250 to ₹300 crore for the 3.8 km.

Alignment cleared

A steering committee headed by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta that met on January 8 cleared the alignment from three routes, including those through Government Press Road and Housing Board Junction.

The skywalk, to come up in steel pillars, is to begin from near the Sports Council after the YMCA gate of the Secretariat, passing along the MG Road and ending near the East Fort bus stand near the Gandhi Park. The skywalk along the side of the Central stadium is to provide access to the Secretariat and its Annexes.

A connection has also been proposed to the two terminals of the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station starting from Overbridge and Pazhavangadi Junction via the Central Theatre road.

From near the Government Treasury, it will move along Pulimoodu, Ayurveda College Junction to Overbridge

The project also aims at integration with railway station, KSRTC’s Thampanoor and East Fort bus terminals, various bus stands, Light-Metro route and two of its stations, Smart City’s Underpass, utility shifting and multi-level car parking project, and various other city landscaping projects.