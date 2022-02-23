Will explore options for EICL raw materials, says Industries Minister

Efforts as part of reopening Kochu Veli unit

The State government will continue to explore legally available options to ensure raw materials for English Indian Clays Ltd (EICL) so that the company can reopen its Kochu Veli unit, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

If needed, the Ministers for Labour and Industries will hold further discussions with the EICL management in this regard, said Mr. Rajeeve while replying to a submission made by Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The EICL had abruptly closed down its two units at Kochu Veli and Thonnakkal on August 10, 2020 citing shortage of China clay and slump in market demand, plunging the livelihood of the employees into uncertainty. The Thonnakkal unit was reopened on October 26, 2020. The Kochu Veli facility remains shut despite the State government stepping in to resolve the impasse.

Management representatives had informed the government that the unit will be reopened once the market revives, said Mr. Rajeeve.

Following a meeting convened by the Industries department last September, the Director of Mining and Geology department was directed to explore legally available options to ensure raw material supply to the company. The effort will continue, said Mr. Rajeeve.

Follow-up measures are being taken by the Labour Commissioner on the employees' demand for lay-off compensation, he added.