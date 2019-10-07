Wildlife week fete to conclude tomorrow

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the valedictory function of the Wildlife Week celebrations at the Forest Department headquarters on Tuesday. Forest Minister K. Raju will preside over the function.
The Governor will present prizes to the winners of the wildlife photography, poster designing and other competitions that were organised by the department as part of the week-long celebrations.
Winners
Sandeep Das of Thrissur has been adjudged the winner of the wildlife photography contest. Vinodh Venugopal of Bengaluru and Anoop R. of Thiruvananthapuram were the first and second runners-up respectively. Shaji of Kannur and Shefiq Basheer Ahammed of Ernakulam were selected for the consolation prizes.
